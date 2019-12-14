Anna Paquin Calls out Viral Tweet About ‘How to Be a Woman’ With NSFW Message

Anna Paquin is not on social media for random Twitter trolls! The True Blood alum had a simple message after seeing a viral tweet from a troll listing his version of how women should be. The tweet, which was first posted Thursday, got an avalanche of responses from women who quickly dragged the man for his bizarre comment.

Many Twitter user responded to the man’s comments with aggressive messages, which prompted several responses as the troll called the critics his “No. 1 fans” and continued to make patronizing comments.

“Men don’t date women like this. Women who curse makes lousy mothers and will cheat on you,” the troll commented. “Ladies don’t curse.”

Paquin responded to the random man’s message with a simple message.

Fans loved seeing The Affair actress clap back at the troll’s misogynistic comments.

“Queen Anna shutting down men we love to see it,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Cursing is so much fun I would rather give up men than a good f—ing swearing session. Although I don’t have to. Me and my bloke have swear-offs at times to see who can out-curse the other. Sooo much fun!” Another commenter wrote.

“He didn’t deserve your attention, just ignore that kid,” another user shared their wisdom.

The account, which identifies itself as Carlos del Valle, the bio on the account reads: “Trainer. Author. Speaker. Transforming Average Civilians into Modern Warriors. 90 Day Program: https://gum.co/optimized Creator of @DailyGreeks,” which as of this writing has only 1,234 followers. The account promotes the “Optimized Warrior” workout program and seems to send out lists with vague descriptions of what this man thinks makes a person.

The viral tweet led to many responses from users on social media.

“Ladies and gentlemen this is the PERFECT EXAMPLE of a mysoginist (sic) a—le. Guys, don’t be like this, don’t be like him. thank u very much for ur attention,” one user wrote.

“maybe u should learn how to [shut the f— up],” another Twitter user commented.

Aside from her role on the final season of The Affair, Paquin recently appeared on The Irishman alongside Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. The Netflix film has garnered much awards buzz as well as some controversy, with some viewers criticizing the fact Paquin played the only female character in the three-hour film with only a few lines. The movie has already received five Golden Globe nominations including for Best Motion Picture – Drama.