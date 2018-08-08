Anna Faris Sells Hollywood Home for $2 Million in Wake of Chris Pratt Split

Anna Faris has finally sold a home from her first marriage while in the midst of her divorce from estranged husband Chris Pratt.

In the wake of her split from Chris Pratt, Anna Faris is unloading some long-kept baggage from previous relationships. According to The Blast, the Mom star has sold her Hollywood Hills mansion that she shared with Ben Indra, her first husband of more than 10 years, for $2 million dollars.

The 1950s ranch-style home, which Faris and Indra purchased in 2005 and shared until their 2008 divorce, has been on the market since January, when it had an original listing price of $2.5 million. The 2,500-sq-ft, three bedroom, 2.5 bath home, which was used as an extra home for Farris and Pratt, was later reduced to $2.1 million.

The home features luxury accommodations, including a tropical themed pool, bocce ball court, bedrooms with attached secluded patios, as well as a hotel spa-style bath and steam shower in the master bedroom.

It is not yet clear if the sale of the property is related to Faris’ current settlement negotiations with estranged husband Chris Pratt, who Faris reportedly recently handed a handful of financial documents to.

The former couple, who met in 2007 on the set of Take Me Home Tonight and married in 2009, announced their decision to separate in joint statement in August 2017.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” they said. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Since their split, the former couple has been adjusting to their new lives and learning to co-parent 5-year-old son Jack.

“Divorce sucks,” Pratt told Entertainment Weekly after the split, adding, “But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better.”

Faris, who claims that she has remained a romantic even after moving ahead in the divorce, also claimed that she and Pratt have remained friends and that their son “is so happy and so loved.”