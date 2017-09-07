Anna Faris ‘Scared’ to Release Memoir Following Separation From Chris Pratt

Anna Faris is about to release her very first memoir, Unqualified this fall, but the 40-year-old expresses that she is “really, really nervous because it feels so intimate.”

Speaking on her podcast series Sept. 5, Faris, who announced her separation from Chris Pratt this past July, expressed excitement for the memoir releasing Oct. 24, but shared how her anxiety is somehow also getting in the way.

“I’m excited and you know when I first got the book deal, I thought, ‘Oh what a great adventure this is going to be,’ and now that it’s getting closer, I feel nervous in the sense that I’ve been able to always hide behind characters,” she revealed.

“Now it’s like, this is me, and it feels a little scary.”

The House Bunny and CBS sitcom star went on to share that it is not a book to educate, but rather just a biography sharing her experiences and what she has learned from being a “quiet kid with head gear” to an actress in L.A.; and how she has not felt all too comfortable in her own skin.

She went on to share with her fans to pick up the book.

“Dear listeners: I would love it so much if you guys picked up my book. But please know, I am so scared. I feel like leaving the country for a while. I’m breaking into a sweat as we talk about it.”

Part memoir, part advice book, Unqualified will cover the actress’ childhood, life, relationships and rise to celebrity. She also discusses being married in Hollywood, along with her first marriage to actor, Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008. It was a year after that divorce was finalized that she married Chris Pratt.

They two, who announced their separation via social media, share son, Jack, 5.

Photo credit: Twitter / @cosmopolitan, Getty / Jon Kopaloff, Penguin Random House