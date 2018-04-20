Anna Faris Responds to Chris Pratt’s ‘Divorce Sucks’ Comment

After Chris Pratt finally broke his silence about his split from ex-wife Anna Faris on Wednesday stating that “divorce sucks,” the 41-year-old actress is responding to his comments.

Faris was asked about Pratt’s comment in a radio interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 on Thursday, and “completely” agreed with her now ex husband of eight years.

“We have a great friendship. We really do. And we always have,” Faris said. “And yeah, it’s always tough to envision your future as one thing, but I think there’s a lot of love.”

“In what we do, there’s so much [unpredictability]. I think that it’s a lesson learned a little bit in terms of keeping relationships a little more private potentially, even though I don’t wanna,” she continued. “I pride myself on being a pretty open person, but I don’t know. It’s tough when you’re under the scrutiny.”

On Thursday, Pratt told Entertainment Tonight that “divorce sucks,” plain and simple.

“At the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better.”

The two might be apart, but they have always beenon the same page. Earlier this month, Faris said in an interview with Women’s Health that she and Pratt have made it their mission to remain friends for the sake of raising their 5-year-old son Jack.

“What Chris and I try to do is to communicate openly,” Faris said. “We reiterate that there aren’t rules to this.We have a lot of love and friendship, and our big goal is to protect Jack. I cherish my family, my close friends, my child — that makes the rest of it worth it.”

The Mom actress also opened up after the fan reaction to their split recently, telling Dax Shepard on a podcast in late March that she felt a bit angry by the response of fans claiming “loving is dead.”

“I had a little bit of a childish feeling of ‘Oh come on, f— grow up’… a little bit of anger,” Faris said. “But that’s not fair either because I cultivated it. We intentionally cultivated this idea of like ‘Look at this beautiful family.’ There were so many moments that were like that, but like anything on social media, you don’t post [the bad stuff].”

Following the split, Faris has reportedly been seeing cinematographer Michael Barrett since October when the two met on the set of her latest film, Overboard.