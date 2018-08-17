Peek Inside Anna Faris’ Lavish $2.1M Hollywood Hills Home

It’s been just over a year since Anna Faris announced her split from Chris Pratt, and now the actress is continuing to move on by selling her $2.1 million Hollywood Hills home.

The couple had been married since 2009, but legally separated in 2017. They released a joint statement at the time saying that they “tried hard for a long time” and were “disappointed” it had to end.

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” the statement continued. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Now, both Pratt and Faris have reportedly moved on to new relationships, and the actress has unloading the beautiful multi-million dollar home they once shared.

Front Exterior

The home is a single-story house with a 1950s ranch-style design, according to Variety, and front stairway outside that is hidden by shrubbery.

It sits on an acre of hillside land at the end of a cul-de-sac.

Living Room

The home features a large living room with a sprawling wall of windows that allow residents and visitors a view of the outdoor plant-life.

It also has inset lighting that allows for a smooth ceiling design.

Kitchen

The kitchen is very large and boasts a significant amount of counter-space and stainless steel appliances.

It also has hardwood flooring for easy cleanup in the event of a spill.

Bedroom 1

The home also features three bedrooms, the first of which has a patio accessible area. A room like this would make a fantastic guestroom for visitors.

Bedroom 2

The second bedroom features a similar design as the first, with what appears to be slightly less square-footage.

It does, however, also have an access point to the patio-area walkway.

Master Bedroom

The home’s master bedroom has quite a lot of space and features a private patio section. It also contains a wealth of wall-space and a high ceiling.

Master Bathroom

The master bathroom is quite impressive, as it showcases a massive walk-in shower with glass panelling. In addition to that, it also features duel sinks.

Pool

Finally, the gorgeous home is completed with an exotic-style pool area for lounging and enjoying.

The area is made up of stone walkways and features a variety of plant-life.