Angus Cloud Paid Tribute to Late Father Two Weeks Before His Death

Angus Cloud was mourning the loss of his father at the time of his death. Two weeks before the Euphoria star died at the age of 25, Cloud paid emotional tribute to his father, Conor Hickey, on Instagram, on July 14 sharing a photo of his dad in a red sweatsuit alongside a caption that read, "Miss you breh."

It is unclear how Hickey died. An obituary from a rugby club he was associated with only said Hickey died "after a short illness." According to a statement from Cloud's family Monday, the actor and his family buried his father last week, with sources telling Entertainment Tonight that the actor "had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after getting back from Ireland, where Angus and his family laid his father to rest." The 25-year-old had reportedly been staying with his family since returning from Ireland "as he tried to work through overcoming the grief." Cloud's family also said that the actor "intensely struggled" with the loss of his father, adding, "the only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

The actor's family added that Cloud "was open about his battle with mental health" and they "hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

According to 911 audio obtained by TMZ, Cloud's mother called 911 at around 11:30 a.m. Monday to report a "possible overdose." The actor was reportedly found unresponsive and without a pulse at his family home in Oakland, California. Both the Oakland Police Department and Oakland Fire Department responded to the call, and Cloud was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 25.

At this time, Cloud's "cause of death is unknown," the Oakland PD and Fire Department confirmed, adding that further information is not available at this time. The OPD said it is currently investigating the actor's passing.

Cloud rose to fame after starring as Fezco, a drug dealer, on HBO's hit series Euphoria opposite Zendaya. The actor appeared in two seasons of the series. Speaking to E! News in October, Cloud said couldn't "wait to get back to work with everyone" on Season 3. Many of the show's stars have paid tribute to Cloud, with Storm Reid, who plays Gia Bennett sharing a photo of Cloud on her Instagram Story while writing, "the tears just won't stop." Javon Walton, who played Fez's younger brother Ashtray, shared a photo of himself and Cloud on Instagram, writing, "rest easy brother."