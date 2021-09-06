Angelina Jolie Smashed ‘Eternals’ Co-Star Salma Hayek’s Face Into Cake for 55th Birthday

Not only are Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek costarring in Eternals together, but the onscreen superheroes have taken that friendship offscreen as well. Hayek recently rang in her 55th birthday, and the actress partook In the Mexican tradition of “mordida.” In the fun tradition, the person celebrating their birthday gets their face pushed Into the birthday cake. Hayek shared a video of the event on her Instagram account, showing off a small but raucous group of friends to welcome her next year of life.

While her party guests are changing “mordida,” a delighted but hesitant Jolie shoves Hayek’s face into the cake before collapsing onto the couch in giggles. “My brother and me trying to teach Angie how to do the mexican mordida,” Hayek wrote as a caption on Instagram. Hayek also showed off her enviable figure in a blue bathing suit in another birthday post. “Happy 55th birthday to me,” she wrote. “Looking forward to new adventure.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jolie has been showing up all over Instagram recently, joining the social media platform herself in August in order to promote humanitarian causes close to her heart. Jolie, who has a long history of working with philanthropic organizations, made her debut with a heartfelt post titled “Letter From An Afghan Girl.” Jolie decided to use her social media platform — she gained 2.3 million followers in a matter of hours — to speak out about the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of American troops.

“This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan,” Jolie wrote. “Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.” Here’s hoping that Jolie and Hayek reunite during the upcoming Eternals press tour for some more charming social media content.