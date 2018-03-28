Angelina Jolie Reportedly Shut Down Jennifer Aniston’s Request for Dinner Together

Jennifer Aniston reportedly extended a request to Angelina Jolie for the two women to have dinner together, and Jolie is said to have shut it down.

According to a source that spoke with In Touch, Aniston invited Jolie over for dinner but the Maleficent star was not open to the invitation.

“Jen thought the time was right to sit down with Angelina. She was wrong,” the source said. “Jen thought it was finally time to resolve the past.”

However, when Jolie refused the meeting, things went south. “Angelina said she didn’t owe her an apology,” the source went on to explain.

The source added that they feel as if a meeting between the two women would be even worse than what actually happened, explaining, “It would be so awkward. I imagine Angelina wouldn’t be able to look her straight in the eye after what she did, even though so much time has passed. There’d be a lot of small talk.”

Interestingly, the source suggested that Aniston currently has a good relationship with Brad Pitt, who she was married to from 2000 to 2005, ad who is currently going through a divorce with Jolie.

“If she holds on to her anger toward Angelina, Brad may see her as petty,” the source stated, alluding to the idea that this may be why Aniston extended the dinner invitation in the first place.

Previously, a separate source revealed that Pitt and Aniston have been in contact for months, adding, “[Brad] wants and needs Jen in his life.”

In 2006, Jolie told journalists that she would be willing to meet with Aniston, confessing, “We’ve, like, passed each other and said, ‘Hi’ briefly, shook hands. But not a real sit-down-and-talk kind of meeting. That would be her decision, and I would welcome it.” The time for that seems to have passed now, however.

As it has been widely reported, Aniston is going through her won split right now, with her and husband Justin Theroux announcing in February that they are separating.

Even though the couple have split up, it seems that Theroux is still hanging out with Aniston‘s friends.

According to Page Six, Theroux was seen having drinks at the Diego bar in the Public hotel with a group of the friends, which included Aniston’s former co-star Courtney Cox.

Interestingly, another recent report indicated that Theroux shared a hug with one of his former co-stars, Naomi Watts, sometime last year, and Aniston was said to be not pleased with the moment.

Though they only recently announced their separation, sources close to Aniston reveal the former Friends star has long been absent from Theroux’s New York life. Aniston reportedly stopped coming around Theroux’s West Village apartment sometime in the the summer of 2017.

TMZ wasn’t able to locate a photo of the couple together outside the apartment any more recent than the first of October. Aniston and Theroux announced their split on Feb. 15, saying that it “was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year.”

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” the statement continued. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Finally, the couple added that they “look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”