Angelina Jolie's Photos of Alleged Injuries From Fight With Brad Pitt Reportedly Received by FBI

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's reported 2016 in-flight altercation has been in the news again lately, and now photos of the actress' alleged injuries, given to the FBI, have been published. Page Six shared the photos, which revealed alleged bruising on Jolie's hand and knee. The alleged altercation between the former couple was detailed in an incident report from the FBI, and in it Jolie accuses Pitt of physically assaulting her, which he has denied.

According to NBC News, a "Jane Doe" plaintiff has filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Investigation, seeking to have the investigation documents released. The lawsuit detailed that the plaintiff was traveling with "her then-husband, and their children, who were all minors at the time, were traveling via private aircraft." At some point, the "husband allegedly physically and verbally assaulted plaintiff and the children, who have 'experienced lasting physical and mental trauma as a result of the assault.'"

Per the report, Jolie alleges that Pitt "grabbed her by the head" and shook her while also hitting "the ceiling of the plane approximately four times." She also noted the "tension" between the two of them, and stated that she felt "like a hostage" while they were aboard the jet. Jolie added that she felt Pitt was "becoming a monster" who allegedly "ranted" in front of their kids and "mimicked the behavior of a monster and screamed at them." The actress claims the children were "shell-shocked" during the flight.

At some point, Pitt is alleged to have told the children that "Mommy's not OK. She's ruining this family. She's crazy," to which one of the other children is said to have replied, "It's not her, it's you, you p—." Jolie also alleges that Pitt refused to let her and the children exit the plane after it landed, claiming he said, "You're not f—ing going anywhere. You're not getting off this f—ing plane. F— you all. I'm f—ing leaving you."

As previously reported by Puck, Federal agents constructed a report regarding Jolie's claims, but ultimately decided to not take the actor into custody. The federal agents took their report to a meeting with an assistant U.S. attorney, for discussion on potential charges. Ultimately, it was decided that the feds would not pursue criminal charges against Pitt. Now, Jolie is reportedly demanding to know exactly why charges were not brought against her ex-husband, and she's filed an official lawsuit to get the information.