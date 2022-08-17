FBI Considered Arresting Brad Pitt in Angelina Jolie Assault Case, Report Claims

It is being reported that the FBI considered arresting Brad Pitt in the 2016 assault claims case brought against him by ex-wife Angelina Jolie, but ultimately decided to not take the actor into custody. According to Puck, Federal agents constructed a report regarding Jolie's claims. Among them was that during a private flight Pitt poured beer on her, and grabbed her firmly by the shoulders while chastising her for "f—ing up" their family.

The federal agents took their report to a meeting with an assistant U.S. attorney, for discussion on potential charges. Ultimately, it was decided that the feds would not pursue criminal charges against Pitt. Now, Puck reports that Jolie is demanding to know exactly why charges were not brought against her ex-husband, and she's filed an official lawsuit to get the information. Notably, Pitt and his representatives have denied any wrongdoing.

Pitt and Jolie's split has seemed to continually sour over the years, with Pitt even accusing his ex of wanting to "inflict harm" on him financially. According to ET, in legal documents from earlier this year, the Ocean's Eleven star and his legal team address Chateau Miraval Winery, which the couple owned together. Château Miraval is the French estate and vineyard – which is owned by a company called Quimicum – where Pitt and Jole were married, back in August 2014. Jolie has since sold her share of their winery to Yuri Shefler, a Russian oligarch. Pitt and his attorneys are accusing the actress of doing this to jeopardize Pitt's involvement with the company.

In the filing, Pitt's lawyers allege that "Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt" and claim that she "knew and intended that Shefler and his affiliates would try to control the business Pitt had built and to undermine Pitt's investment in Miraval." The documents add, "The vineyard became Pitt's passion -- and a profitable one, as Miraval, under Pitt's stewardship, has grown into a multimillion-dollar global business and one of the world's most highly regarded producers of rosé wine. Jolie, meanwhile, contributed nothing to Miraval's success. Instead, she allowed Pitt to pour money and sweat equity into the business in reliance on the consent right she owed him and a right of first refusal her business entity owed his."

Essentially, Pitt's issue seems to boil down to what he says was a "mutual understanding" between himself and Jolie when they split, that they would not sell their individual stakes in the winery without consent from the other. In 2021, Jolie proposed selling her half to a then-unnamed buyer. Pitt agreed to consider the sale but stated that the pair's "mutual understanding" gave him the right to refuse to agree to the sale. However, Jolie went through with the sale, prompting Pitt to file a lawsuit.