Angelina Jolie in Danger of Losing Custody of Her Children to Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is reportedly in danger of losing primary custody of her children to ex-husband Brad Pitt, The Blast reports.

According to documents, the issue stems from the children’s lack of relationship with their father due to the amount of time they are spending with Jolie.

Jolie and Pitt share six children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — and the kids have been living with their mom since the couple split in the fall of 2016.

A judge in Jolie and Pitt’s divorce case stated that the children “not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them,” and added that “it is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother.”

The documents continue, “If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt].”

The court also addressed the children’s visitation with Pitt, organizing a schedule for said visits during the summer months, during which Jolie is not allowed to be present. The schedule includes all of the children except Maddox, who is allowed to decide how much time he would like to spend with Pitt due to his age.

From June 8 to June 17, Pitt will receive custody for four hours each day while he stays in London, where Jolie is renting a home. Pitt will spend time with each child at least twice during this period and will designate one or two of the children for each visit in advance.

From June 27 to July 1, the actor again gets custody of one or two children at a time for ten hours, and the children will be accompanied by a child therapist.

From July 8 to July 14, Pitt will again choose which children to spend time with and will have custody for four consecutive days. The therapist will also be there and will meet with the children before and after each two day period.

From July 21 to the 29th, Pitt will be in California and will decide whether the children stay with him or Jolie’s home in Los Angeles. Jolie is responsible for the children traveling to Los Angeles and Pitt for returning them to London.

When the children are with Jolie, Pitt will be allowed to call each child’s cell phone when he wants, and Jolie must provide him with each child’s cell phone number. She is also barred from reading the children’s text messages with their father and cannot give out a number to a cell phone that she monitors.

