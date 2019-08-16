Angela Kinsey Discusses One Thing She Shares in Common With Her Character Angela Martin on ‘The Office’ (Exclusive)

In a world where everyone is trying to find impartiality, it seems as though a heavy bunch are also speaking out for animal equality and rights — and that includes the likes of actress, Angela Kinsey, best known for her role as Angela Martin on the long-running, hit comedy series, The Office. Much like her onscreen persona, Kinsey adores cats, and animals in general and because of her love for felines, she’s helping raise awareness for “Take Your Cat to the Vet Day” coming up on Aug. 22.

“Well, I mean, really it was just such a natural fit for me,” she told PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview on why she’s teaming up with Royal Canin to honor the day. “I have two cats of my own [Oreo and Snickers], I’ve always had cats … we have cats and dogs, but being a pet owner is a big part of my life and I love my pets. It is just a great message to remember to take your cat to the vet once a year, to have [a] wellness checkup.”

Kinsey stressed the difference in taking your cat to the vet versus taking your dog, pointing out that most veterinary clinics are more dog friendly than anything.

“I would love to see veterinary offices become more feline friendly — and that is something that this initiative is about as well for Royal Canin — highlighting the fact that, you know, a lot of times when you take your cat to the vet, the lobby area is very dog friendly,” she said.

The campaign is working close with leading cat health advocate, Dr. Natalie Marks to try and change the way vet offices appeal to the masses. For instance, incorporating a cat-only exam room, to more elaborate waiting room makeovers by creating separate waiting areas for cats and dogs, and installing towers for the cats so they do not have to be at eye level with dogs.

By visiting Royal Canin’s official website, animal lovers can pick up tips on how to make that trip to the vet for your cat a little easier, as well as have an opportunity to win goodies for the owner and their vet clinic.

Something else the actress and mom would like to see is a reunion of The Office.

“I would definitely be up for a reunion,” she admitted to PopCulture.com. “I know a few cast members have talked a bout a special reunion episode to see where everyone is at. I would love that!”

Fans will remember that Martin and ended up marrying Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) during the final season, and she jokes all the time that the two characters “are running a really crappy bed and breakfast … just happy on their beet farm and she [Martin] has as many cats as she could ever want” when asked what she believes the married couple are up to now.

Until a potential reunion happens, Kinsey stays busy with new projects these days. She currently has a movie coming out on Netflix titled, Tall Girl where she portrays a mom and describes the film as “really sweet.” She is also hosting a show called Be Our Chef that will stream on the new Disney+ channel.