Andy Dick’s Wife Claims Drunken Arguments With Son Led to Restraining Order

Andy Dick’s wife Lena Sved has filed a temporary restraining order against the comedic actor, according to a report from The Blast.

Sved was granted the restraining order after she claimed Dick got into two drunken arguments with their 24-year-old son Jacob. One of the arguments reportedly resulted in Jacob locking Andy out of the house because he was intoxicated, resulting in the comic breaking two front windows in an attempt to re-enter the house.

The other argument resulted in Dick loudly cursing at Jacob, breaking several dishes and flipping a coffee table.

The Blast reported Sved’s filed legal documents claim Dick has a “cyclical drinking pattern” where he likes to get “blackout drunk.” The order will be carried out until a hearing in March.

Reporters at The Blast also noted that Sved’s legal filing that she and Dick were married was the first public announcement that the two had actually tied the knot. Dick was married to Ivone Kowalczyk from 1986-1990 and had been dating Sved for years.

Dick was accused of sexual misconduct back in October after making unwanted advances towards members of the production crew on the independent film Raising Buchanan, where he had a small acting role.

Dick addressed the accusations in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“They were so incensed by what I was saying. People are so sensitive,” Dick said. “… I didn’t grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That’s my thing — I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It’s me being funny. I’m not trying to sexually harass people.”

“I didn’t grab anybody’s genitals,” he continued. “Of course I’m going to proposition people. I’m single, depressed, lonely and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done.”