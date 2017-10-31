Andy Dick Admits to Possibly Having Licked People as He Gets Called out for Sexual Misconduct

Andy Dick is speaking out to address the accusations that he groped and made unwanted sexual advances towards members of the production on independent feature film Raising Buchanan.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 51-year-old actor confirmed that he was let go from his small role in the film but vehemently denied the allegations of sexual misconduct. The inappropriate behavior that Dick is accused of includes groping people’s genitals, unwanted kissing/licking and sexually propositioning at least four people involved with the production.

At first, Dick made light of the situation joking that “my middle name is ‘misconduct.’” However, he then continued by denying that he ever groped anyone on set.

“I don’t grope people anymore. I don’t expose myself anymore,” he said. “I do understand that the temperature in the world right now is delicate.”.

He also claimed that the “temperature” on set in Arizona was delicate after he brought up the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Dick asserted that the filmmakers were upset that he was talking about the Hollywood executive and possibly defending Weinstein, with whom he made two films.

“They were so incensed by what I was saying. People are so sensitive,” he said.



Later in the interview, Dick addressed all the accusations against him.

“I didn’t grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That’s my thing — I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It’s me being funny. I’m not trying to sexually harass people,” he continued.

While Dick denies groping anyone, he did not deny that he propositioned others on set.

“I didn’t grab anybody’s genitals,” Dick said. “Of course I’m going to proposition people. I’m single, depressed, lonely and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done.”

In the past, Dick has struggled with substance abuse. He claims that he was sober on the set of the movie, despite what some of the crew might have thought.

“I overtook my medication and took too many Xanax and I was a bit loopy (on set). That didn’t make me rape people. I really don’t get it. I’m always trying to be funny and trying to get a date. I still don’t have a date. I am on Tinder and I’m looking,” he said.

Dick explained that part of the problem is that he doesn’t know where the line of inappropriate behavior is now as opposed to where it was in the past.

“I don’t know the difference between sexual harassment and trying to get a date. In the ’70s, all the girlfriends I got was by kissing and licking their cheek. I don’t know anymore,” he said. “There were beautiful women and beautiful guys on the set. I flirt with them. I might kiss someone on the set and ask them to go to dinner. They are the ones that took it south.”