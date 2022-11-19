Andy Cohen Speaks on CNN NYE Drinking Report While Talking Fresca Mixed Partnership (Exclusive)

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are going to be back for yet another round of New Year's Eve fun on CNN. Ahead of this year's broadcast, Variety reported that the network was going to have the anchors — Cohen and Cooper not included — cut back on drinking. A day after that report came out, PopCulture.com had the opportunity to chat with Cohen about his new partnership with FRESCA Mixed and, naturally, the conversation turned toward how he and Cooper will be tackling New Year's Eve this year (with drinks in hand).

Cohen confirmed that he and Cooper will be drinking on New Year's Eve this year, possibly with a glass of FRESCA Mixed by his side. He told PopCulture.com, "People thought that I wasn't going to be drinking. I'm like, 'have you met me?' I will be drinking responsibly on New Year's Eve, but I will be leaning into the spirit of the night as I always do." Even though New Year's Eve is over a month away, the Watch What Happens Live host said that he and Cooper are "actively planning" for this year's broadcast. Of course, as Cohen mentioned, there will be a bit of "spontaneity" in the mix that fans have come to love.

Variety's report caused some concerns from fans who were wondering whether the show would lose that spontaneous, fun spark that's been on display for the past five years that Cohen and Cooper have worked on the show together. While the Bravo personality stressed that he and Cooper would be drinking responsibly during the night, he did note that he understands the sentiment behind the report. "I'm glad that they make an exception for Anderson because I think people enjoy watching me do shots with him and him react to doing shots," Cohen added. "He's kind of a lightweight, he's not a natural drinker. And so I think it's always a journey for people to see him responding to my level of enjoyment."

Cohen and Cooper have been hosting CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast together since 2017. Prior to this year's celebration, Variety reported that they were making a significant change. On Tuesday, Chris Licht, the chairman and CEO of CNN, said during a town-hall discussion that he felt as though the on-camera drinking affected the "respectability" that the anchors may enjoy with the viewers. As a result, many of the correspondents and anchors who also take part in the broadcast will no longer drink on the show. But, as Cohen even stated, he and Cooper are moving forward with their traditional, drinking-based antics all the same.