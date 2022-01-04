CNN Issues Statement Amid Rumors Andy Cohen Would Be Fired From New Year’s Eve Gig

CNN has officially weighed in on Andy Cohen’s performance on its New Year’s Eve Live broadcast on Friday, and the rumors that Cohen has already been fired from next year’s show. In a statement published by E! News, a CNN spokesperson said: “Andy said something he shouldn’t have on live TV. We’ve addressed it with him and look forward to having him back again next year.”

Cohen had a couple of over-excited moments on New Year’s Eve, and later tweeted that he was “over-served,” confirming viewers’ suspicions that he was drunk. The reality TV host lashed out at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, joked about his elderly parents using marijuana and mocked the competing broadcast on ABC. On Monday, Radar Online reported that Cohen’s performance had “embarrassed” CNN staffers, and that he had already been fired from the show for 2022. The outlet cited anonymous inside sources, whereas E! News cited a statement on the record.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/WesReynolds1/status/1477145110999547907?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Cohen seemed to make light of the mishaps on social media, and touched on them in more depth on his SiriusXM radio show. He said: “The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy. And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”

During the New Year’s Eve broadcast, Cohen jeered: “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers that are performing behind us. I mean, with all due [respect], if you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry.” Cohen told his radio audience he believes these quotes are being taken out of context and reflect worse without tone and inflection.

“The headlines about Ryan Seacrest are all like I trash Ryan Seacrest,” he said. “I’m like, I really, I hope he hears the clip. You know what I mean?”

https://twitter.com/tim_wycoff/status/1477126010047021058?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

If Cohen does hold onto the hosting job in 2022, some viewers will be disappointed. As has become common in the last couple of years, Friday night’s broadcast started up some chatter about comedian Kathy Griffin, who hosted the show from 2009 to 2017 alongside Anderson Cooper. Griffin was fired after creating and posting an image made to look like she was holding the severed head of former President Donald Trump.

According to CNN, the plan is for Cohen and Cooper to return to New Year’s Eve Live this December in spite of any faux pas or fans’ outcry on behalf of Griffin. Cohen continues to host his radio show and Watch What Happens Live on Bravo.