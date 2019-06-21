Andy Cohen Claps Back After He’s Accused of Not Supporting Lisa Vanderpump in Wake of Mother’s Death

Andy Cohen is slamming social media trolls who accused him of being unsupportive to Lisa Vanderpump after he did not publicly reach out to her following the news of her mother’s death.

“Meanwhile @Andy is too busy tweeting about his world, and not a mention about LVP losing her mom Monday,” a Twitter user wrote on Thursday. “Shame on you Andy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Real Housewives producer fired back, “Cathy we were in touch privately on Tuesday, but I appreciate your concern about how and when I sent my condolences.”

Cathy we were in touch privately on Tuesday, but I appreciate your concern about how and when I sent my condolences. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 20, 2019

Vanderpump’s representative confirmed that her mother, Jean Vanderpump, died on Monday in England. She was 84. A family member close to the Vanderpump Rules star told Us Weekly that Lisa is “shocked and devastated” by the loss of her mother.

“She requested privacy at this time while she prepares for her trip back home to England to deal with the funeral,” a close friend added.

Cohen previously defended his relationship with Vanderpump earlier this month when she quit the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after 9 seasons amid drama with her co-stars.

“I have had a great relationship with her that goes back ten years,” he replied to a fan question on Twitter. “People have no clue what our relationship really is. I have always respected her and been nothing but fair to her.”

Days later, he said the door “will always be open” for Vanderpump to return to RHOBH.

“No one will ever replace her. And no one can replace her,” Cohen said on his SiriusXM radio show on June 10. “When I saw Lisa Vanderpump on that casting tape, man, she was the one who really sold me on doing the show. … She is iconic. And I am so glad that we will continue to see more of Lisa — in all of her glory — on Vanderpump Rules.”

He concluded, “She will always be the queen of diamonds in the Bravo universe.”

The news of Jean’s death comes just over a week after Lisa announced her decision to leave RHOBH and more than a year after her brother Mark died by suicide at 59.

“Lisa has not had an easy past 14 months,” a source told The Daily Mail, mentioning Mark’s April 2018 suicide, which they said “rocked her family to its core.”

“She then had to deal with a tumultuous season on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills which ultimately led to her stopping filming and eventually quitting the show as she was tired of being bullied by the other cast members,” the source continued.

“One thing is for sure with Lisa though, she’s as strong as they come and once she has worked through her grief she will be back running her restaurant empire, focusing on her philanthropic endeavors and filming Vanderpump Rules.”