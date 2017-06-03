Andrew Garfield Stuns With Fierce Whitney Houston Lip Sync Performance

Andrew Garfield made a surprise appearance at the London Werq the World tour, where the Oscar nominated actor performed an exciting number by the late Whitney Houston.

The latest stop on the Werq the World tour featured queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race and was hosted by Drag Race judge, Michelle Visage.

When it came to the “Wig in a Box” segment of the London show, Garfield came onstage and did a surprise performance to Whitney’s classic I’m Every Woman. The actor lip-synced for his life and even did a backflip resulting in Visage yelling, “Oh my God!”

A few videos were posted to Instagram showing off Garfield’s performance. Check it out below:

#AndrewGarfield taking over the #WerqTheWorld stage at our London show! #VossEvents A post shared by Werq The World (@werqtheworld) on Jun 1, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

SO ANDREW GARFIELD JUST CAME ON STAGE AND LIPSYNCED TO WHITNEY I AM NOT OKAY!!!!! #andrewgarfield #werqtheworld @vossevents 🌎✨ A post shared by Emily Meow ♡ (@emilymeowwww) on May 30, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

Garfield is currently in the National Theatre production of Angels in America and was at the Werq the World show with his co-stars Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Russell Tovey.

The Drag Race queens performing on the tour include past and current competitors Kim Chi, Violet Chachki, Detox, Shea Coulee, Shangela and Sasha Velour.

“What a show, what a night! Thank you as always. YOU ARE MY HEART AND SOUL. Andrew Garfield, you are my new friend,” Visage wrote on Instagram after the show. “I am SO proud of you for not just lip syncing Whitney tonight in a wig no less, but for opening your mind and heart to all it has to offer.”

The Drag Race judge posted a pic of her with Garfield and Orange is the New Black actress Laverne Cox.

Garfield is just the latest actor to wow an audience with a lip sync. Earlier this month Spider-Man actor Tom Holland gave an epic performance to Rihanna’s Umbrella on Lip Sync Battle, leaving the audience gagged.

Garfield might not be on Holland’s level but he comes close.

