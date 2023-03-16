Andrea Botez Teases 'Big Announcement'

Andrea Botez and Michelle Khare will take part in Creator Clash 2 at Amelie Arena in Tampa on April 15. Although Botez, 20, is best known as a chess pro, she will face Khare, 30, in a super featherweight boxing match. Creator Clash 2 is the sequel to last year's charity boxing match event featuring content creators.

Botez teased the big news on Wednesday when she shared a picture from her promotional photoshoot for the event. "Big announcement coming soon... you get a cookie if you guess it correctly," she wrote.

On Thursday, Botez shared a video of herself playing chess with someone dressed as the Grim Reaper. Towards the end of the clip, the opponent took off her hood to reveal she is Khare. Moments later, Botez and Khare shared the poster for their matchup. "It's official," they wrote.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of Creator Clash 2 after the immense success and impact of last year's event," Khare told Tubefilter on Thursday. "Every challenge I take on, I commit fully, and this is no exception. I look forward to putting on a great show and kicking ass in the ring with Andrea."

"My first introduction to boxing happened through a mere accident when I signed up for a chess boxing championship," Botez added. "Even though I only had six weeks to train for that fight, during that time I felt a new type of discipline and focus that I hadn't experienced since I quit competitive chess. Training for Creator Clash 2 has been one of the most difficult things I've done, but I know my opponent, Michelle Khare, is working just as hard and it is an honor to fight her!"

Botez has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube and Twitch. She is a full-time content creator and has won several chess tournaments in Canada. Khare has 3.5 million YouTube subscribers and is known for her "Challenge Accepted" videos, in which she accepts any challenge offered.

Tickets for Creator Clash 2 are already on sale. The event is sanctioned by the Florida State Boxing Commission and sponsored by Raid Energy. All proceeds will go to charities chosen by the creators taking part. The heavyweight matches will feature Harley Morenstein (Epic Meal Time) against John Morrison and Arin Hanson (GameGrumps) against Jarvis Johnson.