‘Anchorman’ and ‘The Office’ Star David Koechner Files for Divorce After 21 Years of Marriage

David Koechner has filed for divorce from his wife of 21 years. The actor, who played Champ Kind in Anchorman, is splitting with wife Leigh Koechner. Court documents obtained by TMZ show that Koechner is seeking joint custody of their three of their underage kids; 13-year-old twins William and Audrey, and 8-year-old Eve.

The couple have a total of five kids, two of them adults. After initially meeting on an airline, they married in the summer of 1998. Reasons for the divorce aren’t currently known, but Leigh Koechner happens to be a motivational speaker who is currently teaching a 6-week webinar on divorce.

Along with Anchorman, Koechner is best known for his infrequent appearances in The Office as Todd Packer, the sleazy traveling salesman and best friend to Steve Carell’s Michael Scott.

The workplace sitcom went off the air in 2013, but remains a frequent topic of discussion, most recently due to the bombshell announcement over the summer that it was leaving Netflix for the new NBCUniversal streaming service, Peacock. The new streamer is set to launch this summer, so it’ll be leaving Netflix in 2021. Considering the show has been streamed 52 billion times on its platform, that’s a huge loss.

There’s also the question of a possible revival series, though nothing has been formally announced. Greg Daniels, who developed the U.S. series from its U.K. counterpart, apparently told former NBC Entertainment chief Bob Greenblatt about an idea he had to bring the show back.

Greenblatt, who now oversees HBO Max, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter just last month that he “was talking to Daniels four years ago about rebooting The Office way before this,” adding that he “wants to do it and actually has an idea for it.”

In October, Daniels addressed the possibility more directly to Entertainment Weekly, but said the show “was such a perfect thing that I would hesitate to open it up.”

“We got the chance to end it the way we wanted to end it. It wasn’t like we were interrupted in the middle of a run or something. So in a sense it’s completely an artistic whole. But, that said, I don’t know, the cast every now and then talks about getting back together in some form, but I don’t see it being a reboot like the way Will & Grace was rebooted.”