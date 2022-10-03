Actress Anaya Soni Reveals She's Suffering Kidney Failure

Actress Anaya Soni said she is suffering from kidney failure and was hospitalized over the weekend. Soni's condition is "serious" and she asked her fans for prayers on Instagram. The actress primarily worked in television in India, appearing on the shows Naamkaran, Ishq Mein Marajwaan, and Mere Sai.

"Doctors are telling that my kidney is failed and I have to go on dialysis," Soni wrote on Oct. 1. "My creatinine have come to 15.76 and hemoglobin is 6.7... Condition is serious... I am getting hospitalize in holy spirit Andheri East hospital on Monday... Pray for me guys. A life has not been a easy journey for me was trying to take it easy by enjoying the present moment but yea time aane wala tha pata tha mujhe (I knew such a time will come)... But this too shall pass... Soon have to go with my kidney transplant... will apply for kidney post dialysis."

On Sunday, Soni posted a photo of her lab results and told fans that she is "not in the state of taking calls right now." She also asked fans for advice on what she should do. She did go to a hospital on Monday for a procedure, even posting a photo from her hospital bed on her Instagram Story. Soni also re-posted many of the well-wishes she received from fans and her colleagues.

According to local reports, Soni has asked for financial help since she cannot afford her treatment, reports Hindustan Times. She reportedly asked for financial help last year as well and has said she only has one kidney. The kidney she now has was donated to her by her father in 2015, but that has now reportedly failed.

Soni is best known for her work on television, appearing in Naamkaran, Ishq Mein Marajwaan, Adaalat, and Mere Sai. She has over 30,000 followers on Instagram.

Acute kidney failure happens when the kidneys can no longer filter waste products from the blood, according to the Mayo Clinic. When the kidneys can no longer filter, dangerous levels of waste can accumulate and the blood's chemical makeup becomes unbalanced. "Acute kidney failure – also called an acute renal failure or acute kidney injury – develops rapidly, usually in less than a few days," Mayo Clinic notes. "Acute kidney failure is most common in people who are already hospitalized, particularly in critically ill people who need intensive care."

The condition requires intensive treatment and can be fatal. However, it is reversible and if you are in good health, you could recover. Some symptoms include fatigue, confusion, shortness of breath, nausea, decreased urine output, fluid retention, weakness, irregular heartbeat, chest pains, and seizures or coma in the most severe cases.