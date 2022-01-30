Ana Cheri: What the Playmate Has Been Up to Since Splitting From Her Husband

Ana Cheri recently revealed she and husband Ben Mooreland were separated and heading for divorce. The former couple released a joint social media statement on the split back in December. “Hey everyone, we have decided to end our romantic relationship but still have love for one another as humans,” the statement read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be friends.”

Since then, Cheri seems to be soaking up the joys of her life and maintaining her presence on Instagram. She is also having a few interesting interactions in daily life now that the former Playmate is single again. Shortly after the breakup, Dell Curry took a moment to “shoot his shot” with the newly single model.

Son a shooter, Father a shooter https://t.co/wVdZU9IeQe — 𝓐𝓷𝓬𝓲𝓪𝓷𝓸 (@SirMrSaint) December 15, 2021

The father of Steph Curry recently found himself divorced too, making the efforts perfectly reasonable in the eyes of the refs on the court. And while Steph Curry was setting a new three-point record, the elder Curry fell short. But he was a gentleman according to Cheri and TMZ.

For Cheri, it seems like positivity and enjoying life are at the top of the menu these days. Her Instagram page isn’t much different than other models and influencers on the page. And tiptoes the line between what you’d find in Playboy and safe for Instagram.

Her latest post is a prime example of this, showing the revealing side mixed with well wishes for her fans. “You Attract What You Are, Not What You Want If You Want Great, Then Be Great,” Cheri wrote in the caption of her latest photo. “Have a beautiful weekend and work on you!”

Scroll down to see what else the former Playmate and current fitness model/influencer has been up since re-entering the single and dating world.

Snacktime

“Looking like a miniature snack how tall do you think I am???,” another recent photo of Cheri reads, with the model clad in red lingerie and heels while outdoors.

Adventure Time

“Craving adventure and sunshine! Hope you have a beautiful day! Even if it’s chilly where you are,” Cheri wrote on this one from the back of a four-wheeler ATV.



Working Out

Like most influencers and models on Instagram, Cheri is big on modeling workout clothing and showing her time in the gym. “Hope you have a great day and get your workout in!!”



Positive Vibes

“Good morning. Sending you some positive vibes on this Monday!” Cheri wrote on another post, wishing her fans well in the day to come.



Craving Sunshine

“Who else is craving sunshine?!? I definitely appreciate the rain and snow but I’m missing my tan and being warm,” Cheri wrote. “I hope your 2022 is off to a great start!”



Joshua Tree

“What a beautiful day. I’m developing my love for nature and adventure while pushing outside of my comfort zone,” Cheri wrote on photos of a trip to Joshua Tree. “I’m afraid of heights (or falling) I guess those go hand in hand but to get uncomfortable is to grow.”