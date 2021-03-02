Ana Cheri Snaps Dreamy 'Fairyland' Photo in Flowing Sheer Dress

✖

Influencer and model Ana Cheri is continuing to wow fans with her impressive photos. The 34-year-old shared her latest such snap on Friday, when she took to Instagram and set the comments section ablaze with a dreamy "fairyland" photo.

Shared with her millions of Instagram followers, the whimsical photo showed Cheri modeling a beautiful and delicate sheer dress. The dress was completely nude in color aside from bright floral embellishments decorating the garment around the waist and through the bodice. Posing amid a dreamy garden walkway, Cheri had her back to the camera and glanced over her shoulder, her brown tresses loosely styled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnaCherí (@anacheri)

Cheri, who is known for her appearances in Playboy and Maxim and has also begun to make a name for herself as a fitness entrepreneur and personality, shared the post alongside a caption reading: "This is what my dreams look like. vivid always and I can remember them when I wake, do you remember yours??" She added the hashtags "dream" and "fairyland" and tagged For the Stars Fashion House, which reposted the stunning photo to its account with the caption, "GORGEOUS BEYOND WORDS IN [Rocky Gathercole]! LOVE YOU!" Cheri responded to that repost with a series of emojis, including a heart.

The model, however, was feeling the love from more than just that one account, as the post sparked a slew of reactions from fans, who were more than just a little eager to jump into the comments section to share their thoughts. One commenter said "this picture made my day," with somebody else adding, "In love with your style! You look amazing as always." Others dubbed Cheri and the post a "beautiful angel," an "elegant queen omg so unbelievably gorgeous," and a "divine beauty."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnaCherí (@anacheri)

Cheri's fans are of course accustomed to such stunning posts, which she frequently shares to her Instagram account. Along with photos of herself modeling beautiful designer wear, Cheri also frequently shares images of herself modeling her CheriFit activewear. Her posts have won over fans and have helped lend to Cheri’s massive 12. 6 million Instagram following, many of whom frequently take to the comments on her post to share their love of her style.