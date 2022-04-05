Amy Schumer Reveals Her Joke About Alec Baldwin 'Rust' Shooting That Got Cut From the Oscars

✖

Amy Schumer shared some of her own jokes that weren't allowed on the 2022 Oscars stage as she reflected on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock over a joke comparing Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head to G.I. Jane and the ensuing fallout. The comedian, who was a host at the 94th Academy Awards, then took aim at Alec Baldwin's fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a stand-up set in Las Vegas Saturday, reports Variety.

"It was just a f-king bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity," Schumer said of the slap, adding, "I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say these. Don't tell anybody and don't get mad at me." The Life & Beth star continued of the rejected material, "Don't Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don't look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin's shotgun." She added, "I wasn't allowed to say any of that, but you can just come up and [slap] someone."

Baldwin is one of the parties currently embroiled in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Hutchins' family after the actor discharged a mistakenly-loaded gun while filming the western film Rust, fatally wounding the cinematographer and injuring director Joel Souza. Baldwin has denied firing the gun as well as denying responsibility to see that the weapon was not loaded before using it in a scene.

Smith, meanwhile, stepped back from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after apologizing to Rock for coming up onto the stage while the comedian was presenting and slapping him across the face for the joke he made at the expense of his wife's alopecia, "My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable," the King Richard star said in a statement on Friday. "The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy."