Diamond Ring Has Fans Thinking Amy Roloff Is Engaged

Amy Roloff held up a Valentine cookie for her fans to see on Instagram this week, but they seemed more interested in the diamond ring glinting on her finger.

Roloff was promoting her baked goods, which she sells online. She had an exclusive “Valentine Cook Gram” available until Wednesday, and she wanted to let fans know that she was sending one to her boyfriend, Chris.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Many of you have asked- ‘what did I decide to put on my Valentine Cookie Gram’ to Chris?” she wrote. “Simply – Amy + Chris = ❤️ and I’m excited to give it to him.”

In the picture, Roloff held the big heart-shaped cookie up for her followers to admire, but on her hand was another type of Valentine that had people in the comment section wondering whether Roloff and her boyfriend have taken the next step already.

“Why would Amy compromise her new found Independence by rushing into an engagement so quickly?” wondered one fan.

“hey amy, im ordained now to marry u and chris, hehe,” another said.

“So so happy for you and chris,” wrote a follower named Joanne.

Roloff and her new boyfriend get a mixed reception from fans, who have a hard time seeing the Little People, Big World matriarch with anyone but her ex-husband, Matt Roloff. The two were together for nearly 30 years before they decided to divorce in 2015. The couple has stayed civil for their kids, their show and their business, but it leaves a bad taste in many fans’ mouths to see Roloff with her boyfriend Chris Marek.

“It’s so strange to see anything other than Amy and Matt,” wrote an anonymous fan on the Valentine Cookie Gram post.

In addition to disliking change in the Roloff family line-up, fans often question Marek’s interest in Roloff. Without fail, the comment section of any picture of them fills up with accusations that he’s in the relationship for the fame or the money. Fans are troubled by the fact that Roloff makes more money than her boyfriend, which doesn’t fit the conservative sensibility of the show.

To be fair, Little People, Big World viewers are just as distrusting of Matt Roloff’s new girlfriend, Caryn. The couple gets all the same remarks but in reverse.