Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Reportedly Aren't Worried About Working After Leaving ABC

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes may have been let go from Good Morning America, but they're not letting that get them down. According to PEOPLE, the former GMA anchors aren't "worried about working again" following their exits. Holmes and Robach were reportedly fired from GMA following an "internal review" that ABC performed.

A source gave PEOPLE an update on where Robach and Holmes stand in light of the recent firing news. Apparently, the two are "doing fine since everything happened." The insider continued to say that even though they were fired from GMA, they're not too concerned about their work prospects. They said, "They're actually in love and still in touch with people who work on the show. They're not worried about not working again, but they know the dust needs to settle a bit more before they get another job. There's still too much going on."

The source also opened up about how Holmes and Robach's former GMA co-workers are handling the news. As they related, "A lot of staffers are disappointed how this was handled." They added, "It seems like half are supportive of how the network navigated the situation because they didn't like the attention, but half feel like their termination was wrong. Amy and TJ were liked by mostly everyone. It's a dicey situation."

In late January, ABC finally shared an update on the situation over a month after they revealed that they were doing an "internal review" into the matter. A spokesperson for the network confirmed that Holmes and Robach would no longer appear on the morning show's third hour, which they co-hosted together. Their statement read, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

This all began in late November when it was reported that Holmes and Robach engaged in an alleged affair when they were married to other people. They appeared on a couple of broadcasts after the news first broke, but they were later pulled from the air. In a memo that was sent to staffers, ABC revealed that they were conducting an "internal review" into the situation. But, at the time, they also stressed that Holmes and Robach didn't violate company policy. However, the network has since decided to take action by making the anchors' break from the air a permanent one.