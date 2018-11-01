‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Mel B Seemingly Shades Fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham

Mel B is sending a clear message to her former Spice Girls bandmate Victoria Beckham with her Halloween costume.

The America’s Got Talent judge dressed up like the fashion designer for a Halloween party, and appeared to throw shade at Beckham, as reports surface that she is single-handedly delaying a possible reunion tour for the beloved girl group.

Mel B rocked her costume at Heidi Klum’s 19th Annual Halloween Part at Lavo in New York City, as first reported by PEOPLE, and she shocked fans during the red carpet by earring a cut-out of Beckham’s face and a black mini dress — she completed her statement-making ensemble with an ax that had words painted on it that read: “No I am not going on tour.”

Mel B — whose real name is Melanie Brown — was accompanied by friend Gary Madatyan. He also stayed on theme by channeling his inner David Beckham and sporting a soccer jersey, while holding a sign that read: “Please Please Please Do It for the Spice Fans Bitch.”

Aside from photos from the event, Mel B took to Instagram to share the hilarious costumes.

“wow wow wow what an amazing Halloween party right now,” Brown wrote. “me and @gary_90210 never laughed soooo much.”

The playful shade comes months after TMZ reported that the Spice Girls were planning to stage a 2018 reunion tour after the group met with ex-manager Simon Fuller in London.

The rumors were shut down by none other than Beckham, who told British Vogue she was not going on tour.

“I’m not going on tour. The girl’s aren’t going on tour,” she said at the time.

She referenced the meeting at the time, saying only good things about her former bandmates.

“It was so great to see the girls. We had such a fun lunch. It was really, really, really lovely. I still speak to them all individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely,” Beckham added. “We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming… But [fashion] is what I do.”

In March, however Mel B suggested a reunion tour could be in the works, bringing back the subject in September in an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, claiming that even without Victoria, there would be a reunion.

“We’re going to be going on tour,” she said at the time. “We’ll see about [Beckham]. Those [other] four are definitely gonna be going on tour. She may join us for a few.”

Other than Mel B’s comments, no official announcement of a potential Spice Girls reunion tour has been made at the time time. Beckham has not commented on her friend’s Halloween diss publicly.