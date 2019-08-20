‘American Horror Story’ Alum Colton Haynes Reveals Hospitalization Photos, Opens up About Pill Addiction

Colton Haynes, an actor known for his roles on American Horror Story and Arrow, has opened up about several personal issues he’s been battling, including “depression, anxiety, alcoholism, [and] addiction.” The 31-year-old star, who also appeared on MTV’s Teen Wolf reboot, was filling his social media feed with light-hearted, celebratory photos from a trip to Japan earlier in the week. On Sunday, he broke that streak by getting extremely personal and opened up about some of his demons.

The gallery of photos show Haynes at various times in recent years, including a few photos from a hospital bed. It is unclear exactly what Haynes’ condition was at the time the photographs were taken. Others show the actor cataloging bruising on his back, on an airplane and with a peculiar hairstyle.

He said he wanted to show fans an intimate look at his life so his “legacy” isn’t one that was carefully “curated” to pass off a successful image. Among the topics he opens up about in the caption is his addiction to pills and how it affected his own body image.

Fans and commenters seemed to be beyond supportive of Haynes and his admission. The gallery has been liked more than 604,000 times since it was posted, and several famous admirers have shown support in the comments.

“So much respect for telling your truth,” Days of Our Lives and In the Dark star Casey Deidrick wrote.

9-1-1 star Tracie Thoms added, “Thank you so much for sharing this…. you’re a rock star!!!”

The Four alum Matt Bloyd also wrote, “‘Thank you for sharing your beautiful heart, Colton. So well written and so needed right now. ‘Promise you it won’t last forever.’”

Other supportive celebrities included Natasha Bedingfield, Adam Rippon, Jonathan Bennett and Andy Grammer.

Photo Credit: Sarah Matray / Newspix / Getty Images