‘American Horror Story’ Alum Colton Haynes Reveals Hospitalization Photos, Opens up About Pill Addiction

Colton Haynes, an actor known for his roles on American Horror Story and Arrow, has opened up about several personal issues he’s been battling, including “depression, anxiety, alcoholism, [and] addiction.” The 31-year-old star, who also appeared on MTV’s Teen Wolf reboot, was filling his social media feed with light-hearted, celebratory photos from a trip to Japan earlier in the week. On Sunday, he broke that streak by getting extremely personal and opened up about some of his demons.
Throwback. I don’t want worrying about if I look hot or not on Instagram to be my legacy. I don’t want to skirt around the truth to please other people or to gain economic success. I have far more important things to say than what magazine I just shot for or what tv show I’m a part of (Although I’m very thankful I still get to do what I love). I no longer want to project a curated life. I get immense joy when someone comes up to me & says that my willingness to open up about depression, anxiety, alcoholism, & addiction has helped them in some way. I’ve struggled the past year with trying to find my voice and where I fit in & that has been the most beautiful struggle I’ve ever had to go through. Worrying about what time to post on social media so I can maximize my likes or being mad at myself that I don’t look the same way I did when I was addicted to pills is a complete waste of why I was put on this earth. I’m posting these photos to let y’all in on my truth. I’m so grateful to be where I am now ( a year after these photos were taken) but man these times were dark. I’m a human being with flaws just like you. If ur in the middle of the dark times…I promise you it doesn’t have to last forever. Love y’all ❤️
The gallery of photos show Haynes at various times in recent years, including a few photos from a hospital bed. It is unclear exactly what Haynes’ condition was at the time the photographs were taken. Others show the actor cataloging bruising on his back, on an airplane and with a peculiar hairstyle.
He said he wanted to show fans an intimate look at his life so his “legacy” isn’t one that was carefully “curated” to pass off a successful image. Among the topics he opens up about in the caption is his addiction to pills and how it affected his own body image.
Fans and commenters seemed to be beyond supportive of Haynes and his admission. The gallery has been liked more than 604,000 times since it was posted, and several famous admirers have shown support in the comments.
“So much respect for telling your truth,” Days of Our Lives and In the Dark star Casey Deidrick wrote.
9-1-1 star Tracie Thoms added, “Thank you so much for sharing this…. you’re a rock star!!!”
The Four alum Matt Bloyd also wrote, “‘Thank you for sharing your beautiful heart, Colton. So well written and so needed right now. ‘Promise you it won’t last forever.’”
Other supportive celebrities included Natasha Bedingfield, Adam Rippon, Jonathan Bennett and Andy Grammer.
