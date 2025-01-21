‘American Horror Story’ Actor Was Shot: Latest on DeRon Horton

American Horror Story and Dear White People star DeRon Horton was shot before the holidays and is now in recovery after a stay in the hospital. The 32-year-old actor broke the news on Instagram ahead of the weekend, revealing that while he has been discharged from the hospital, he is still “healing.”

“First off. I wanna give an honor to God for covering me and protecting me to make it out this situation and countless other ones,” Horton began his post. “Everybody that checked on me n holla’d at me specially my family n friends I love yall, Thank you. Gettin shot a few days before Xmas def wasn’t on my wish list.”

The actor, whose other TV credits include Apple TV+’s The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Netflix’s American Vandal, explained that the shooter shot through “the car at me,” shattering his arm with the bullet. “But I’m Blessed dawg to not be in a casket or paralyzed Lord Thank You,” he continued.

After being rushed to the hospital, Horton was operated on to have the bullet removed and to have a plate and screws repair his shattered arm. “So I can’t workout for a minute which I’m mad about BUT it coulda been worse!” he wrote. “And I don’t need no sympathy I’m finna bounce right back I feel amazing.” Horton concluded his post, “I just wanted to remind yall and myself to Keep God first! Stay Alert n Grateful for Everything. the devil can’t stop s— when you walk w God.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: DeRon Horton attends the Premiere Of Apple TV+’s “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” at Regency Bruin Theatre on March 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Alongside his caption, Horton shared a number of grisly photos of his arm after being shot and after undergoing surgery. The actor also included his X-ray imaging in the gallery post, showing exactly where the bullet entered his arm, as well as photos of where the bullet went through the side of his car.

Horton received plenty of support in the comment section from his Dear White People co-stars, with Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins writing, “Thank GOD for your life. I’m so so SO happy you’re ok.” Logan Browning added, “Dear God, thank you for protecting my special Deron.” Horton’s The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey co-star Samuel L. Jackson also sent his well-wishes, writing, “Glad you’re still with us, Tuff Stuff!!! Good thing you’re covered by the All mighty. Hoping you heal quickly & painlessly as possible. Stay Blessed.”