Samuel L. Jackson Is Unrecognizable in First Look Photo of Anticipated Apple TV+ Series

Samuel L. Jackson is starring in a brand new Apple TV+ series, and the iconic actor looks unrecognizable in the first look photo from the anticipated show. Jackson is starring as the title character in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, a six-episode limited series based on author Walter Mosley’s best-selling novel of the same name. Grey is described as a desolate 91-year-old man with dementia who is temporarily able to remember his past and uses the time to investigate the death of his nephew.

In the new image, Jackson is seen with a tall-standing salt-and-pepper hairstyle, with a matching bushy beard. He appears solemn, sitting in a chair in a lawn chair, indoors, and surrounded by clutter. In addition to Jackson, the new series will also star Walton Goggins (The Unicorn, Justified) and Dominique Fishback, who recently starred in the Oscar-winning film Judas and the Black Messiah. Additionally, Omar Miller — Goggins’ co-star from CBS’ hit sitcom The Unicorn — has also joined the series cast. Other newly announced stars of the show include Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us), Damon Gupton (Bates Motel), and Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Real Husbands of Hollywood).

Jackson has been very busy lately, starring in three major films in 2021, including The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, an action-packed and hilarious sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard. The new movie takes place four years after the events of the first film, and reunites Jackson with his co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Salma Hayek. The trio continues to kill on-screen, both with laughs and with whatever weapons they get their hands on.

Richard E. Grant returns as well, and the four of them are joined this time around by Frank Grillo (Captian America: The Winter Soldier), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), Antonio Banderas (Desperado), and Morgan Freeman (Angel Has Fallen). The sequel is directed by Patrick Hughes — who also directed the first film — from a script by Tom O’Connor, Brandon Murphy, and Phillip Murphy. Filming for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard began back in March 2019.

It was originally set to be released on Aug. 28, 2020, but due to mass theater closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was pushed back a year. The initial reschedule would have seen the movie open on Aug. 20, 2021, but Lionsgate moved it up, and theater-goers were able to experience the movie starting on June 16. Now, fans everywhere have the option of bringing home all the action and laughs on home video, as The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is available to purchase in-store and digital retailers.