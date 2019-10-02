‘Dear White People’ Ending After Season 4 on Netflix

Netflix renewed Dear White People for a fourth and final season on its streaming platform, it announced in a cast video. The woke college comedy’s farewell season will consist of 10 episodes. In the funny clip, cast member Marque Richardson organizes a group video chat with his co-stars to announce the fourth and final season of the series.

“I”m so grateful my little indie-that-could has made it to four seasons at Netflix,” series creator/executive producer Justin Simien said in a statement. “This show, along with the many talented storytellers it has brought into my orbit, has changed my life and I can’t wait to create a celebratory final volume befitting such a transformative experience.”

Simien will return as co-showrunner with fellow executive producer Yvette Lee Bowser.

WE’RE BAAACCCKKKK. Sound on, you don’t want to miss this! pic.twitter.com/UAylUEdNeu — Dear White People (@DearWhitePeople) October 2, 2019

Picking up where the acclaimed 2014 film of the same name left off, Dear White People chronicles the socially conscious campus activities at the fictitious Winchester College. Logan Browning stars as radio host Samantha White, who leads the controversial “Dear White People” rants. The supporting cast is made up of Brandon P. Bell, DeRon Horton, Antoinette Robinson, John Patrick Amerdori, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson.

The show’s official Twitter account also celebrated the renewal news, sharing the video on the social media platform. “WE’RE BAAACCCKKKK,” the show teased in the caption. Fans took to Twitter to react to the good news, although some were still disappointed that the show was ending.

Happy it’s renewed but sad it’s the final season, guess they all had to eventually graduate at some point — Dub Dynasty (@dub_dynasty) October 2, 2019

🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Congrats y’all!!! — Future Rock3r (@DarkkBlaqq) October 2, 2019

Final season 😭. I just found you all, binge watched you all in 3 days, waited for yall to come back, and now y’all are leaving me. pic.twitter.com/KpXtVKN1lP — Marley K (@MarleyK20) October 2, 2019

Season 4 of Dear White People will premiere on Netflix in 2020.

