Amber Tamblyn Claps Back at Rose McGowan Over ‘Hypocrites’ Comment

Actress Amber Tamblyn responded to Rose McGowan‘s “hypocrites” comment about women protesting sexual harassment at the Golden Globes by wearing all-black. Tamblyn said she doesn’t support anyone “shaming or taunting the movements of other women who are trying to create change.”

“Rose McGowan is a friend and while I support her kind of movement, I do not support any woman (or man) shaming or taunting the movements of other women who are trying to create change. Telling us to all wear Marchesa? This is beneath you, Rose,” the former House actress wrote on Twitter. “You don’t have to support and stand with us, but we stand and support you. You may take below the belt shots at us but we will not take them at you in return.”

Tamblyn continued, “Our movement is big. And a black dress is just the beginning of the darkness that will be drained from every industry across the country by the time we’re done. That’s a promise. And we stand together in this fight, shoulder to shoulder, weapon to weapon, woman to woman (and man), body to burned body. And our arms are open. And our hearts two fold. And our fire will be a universal scorch. Heed the mantra: #ChangeIsComing.”

On Saturday, McGowan responded to a report that Meryl Streep and other actresses planned a silent protest of Hollywood sexual harassment by wearing all-black.

“YOUR SILENCE is THE problem,” McGowan wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.”

Tamblyn’s response has also drawn criticism. Actress Asia Argento, who has also accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, asked Tamblyn why she didn’t tell McGowan her feelings personally. Tamblyn said she did talk to McGowan for “over an hour” on the phone.

Tamblyn, like McGowan and Argento, has also spoken out against sexual harassment. The actress accused actor James Woods of making unwanted sexual advances towards her when she was 16.

