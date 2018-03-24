Amber Rose Splits From Boyfriend 21 Savage

Amber Rose is back on the market.

The model confirmed she’s no longer dating boyfriend 21 Savage. Rose spoke about the breakup on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” radio show Friday morning.

“To be in a relationship is difficult, to be famous and in a relationship is even more difficult and then you end up arguing about things that you usually wouldn’t argue about as a normal person,” Rose said.

The Blast reports Rose said she continues to care for Savage.

“I love him, I miss him, I think about him every day. I can’t say that I’m single because I still think about him every day. My hears is still with him. Hopefully, we can work it out but if we can’t, the love is still there.”

It’s pretty clear the model still wants to be with the rapper.

“I still sniff em [his old underwear], I was just sniffing ’em before I got here. I miss that motherf—,” she joked. “If you don’t love the smell of your man’s private area, then you don’t really love him.”

Rose made headlines Thursday for taking down Instagram trolls for making fun of her son after she posted now-deleted videos of him opening a gift from Taylor Swift.

“This is gonna be so exciting!” he said as he opened a swag box with a letter, concert tickets, a CD and other goodies. “Taylor sent me these?” he beamed.

But not all of Rose’s fans found the video appropriate, claiming that her son was “gay” for appreciating the female pop star.

Rose, who often hits back at critics of her parenting choices, posted a scathing rant on Instagram stories Wednesday to address comments about her 5-year-old’s sexuality.

“Shout-out to all the hyper masculine men and ignorant dumb a— women that will call a 5 year old gay for liking Taylor Swift,” she wrote in a text post on her Instagram story.

“This is why young kids kill themselves,” she wrote. “And this is also why our society is so f—ed up.”

Rose argued that “liking a certain type of music will not make you ‘pick’ your sexuality.”

“P.S. My son just got accepted into the most prestigious private school in Los Angeles because he’s smart as f— and creative as f— like his parents,” she added.

Rose shares Sebastian with her ex-husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa.