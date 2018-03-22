Amber Rose Rips Into Trolls Who Called out Her 5-Year-Old Son Over Viral Taylor Swift Video

Amber Rose documented her five-year-old son’s excitement while opening a gift from Taylor Swift, then clapped back at followers who dubbed him as “gay.”

The model posted a video on social media Tuesday of son Sebastian receiving a package from Swift, one of his favorite singers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is gonna be so exciting!” he said as he opened a swag box with a letter, concert tickets, a CD and other goodies. “Taylor sent me these?” he beamed.

Thank you @taylorswift! 🙏🏽❤️😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Mar 20, 2018 at 7:55pm PDT

Thank you @taylorswift Part 2 ❤️😍🎃 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Mar 20, 2018 at 7:58pm PDT

But not all of Rose’s fans found the video appropriate, claiming that her son was “gay” for appreciating the female pop star.

Rose, who often hits back at critics of her parenting choices, posted a scathing rant on Instagram stories Wednesday to address comments about her five-year-old’s sexuality.

“Shout-out to all the hyper masculine men and ignorant dumb a— women that will call a five year old gay for liking Taylor Swift,” she wrote in a text post on her Instagram story.

“This is why young kids kill themselves,” she wrote. “And this is also why our society is so f—ed up.”

Rose argued that “liking a certain type of music will not make you ‘pick’ your sexuality.”

“P.S. My son just got accepted into the most prestigious private school in Los Angeles because he’s smart as f— and creative as f— like his parents,” she added.

Rose shares Sebastian with her ex-husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa.

“We allow him to be himself. He can listen to whatever music he likes, he can like whatever color he wants and we let him be passionate about whatever his little heart desires,” the 34-year-old mom said. “We don’t make our son live by society norms that’s why he’s so special.”

The former rapper pleaded for followers to end bullying and “be better for the next generation.”

“Grow the f— up and teach ur kids to love and not hate,” she wrote, adding that should her son grow up to be gay or straight, he would be loved and supported by his family.

Rose truly dropped the mic on followers in her final post, writing, “He also has more money in his bank account [than] any of you trolls could even imagine Lol.”