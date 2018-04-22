Amber Rose Shows off Tight Curves in GQ Photo Shoot

Amber Rose showed off her curves in a new GQ photo shoot, wearing a tiny Versace bikini.

The 34-year-old posted a photo from the shoot on Thursday, along with a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, featuring her posing on the reclining blue seat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This is the latest sexy photo from the model, who returned to Instagram earlier this month after she slammed a troll for criticizing her son for liking Taylor Swift’s music.

Late last month, a troll called 5-year-old Sabastian “gay” for liking Swift’s songs. Rose clapped back, writing in an Instagram Story, “Shout-out to all the hyper masculine men and ignorant dumb a— women that will call a five year old gay for liking Taylor Swift. This is why young kids kill themselves… And this is also why our society is so f—ed up.”

“We allow him to be himself,” Rose wrote. “He can listen to whatever music he likes, he can like whatever color he wants and we let him be passionate about whatever his little heart desires. We don’t make our son live by society norms that’s why he’s so special.”

She told her critics to “grow the f— up and teach ur kids to love and not hate.”

Rose and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa are co-parenting their son. The two split in 2014 and have joint custody of Sebastian. Rose moved on, and started dating rapper 21 Savage. They split in March 2018.

“To be in a relationship is difficult, to be famous and in a relationship is even more difficult and then you end up arguing about things that you usually wouldn’t argue about as a normal person,” Rose said on the Big Boy’s Neighborhood radio show.

Rose previously appeared in GQ back in 2015. After that profile was published, she criticized the magazine for pointing out that she once dated Kanye West and was married to Khalifa.

“Really [GQ]??? I’m so much more then Kanye’s Ex or Wiz’s baby’s mama,” Rose wrote on Instagram in 2015, reports Entertainment Tonight. “Damn, why the f— did u guys reach out to me for this article and photo shoot? To dumb me down? I expected so much more from u guys and I’m so disappointed … My slutwalk was for ignorant s**t like this. Oh ‘Her beautiful dark twisted journey to the top?’ Nice pun. Negative af. Thx for nothing.”

In the interview, Rose admitted that she earned her reputation as “the most famous girlfriend in rap history” and defended her right to be open about her sensuality.

“As a woman, it’s like…f—! You have to act like a nun for a guy to respect you. And even if you do wait to have sex and you’re very comfortable and you do exactly what you want to do in that moment, you have to be very careful because you don’t want to be looked at as a ho,” she said in 2015. “How do you win? You do exactly what you want to do. And if it doesn’t work out, then he’s just not meant for you.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Amber Rose