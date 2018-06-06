Amber Rose Promotes Event With a Knockout Skin-Baring Photo

Amber Rose wants to knock out shaming with her fourth annual SlutWalk and she’s going to spread her message however she wants.

This year, that means posing for a steamy, skin-baring shot that shows her posing in boxing trunks and gloves and not much else. She stands with her arms across her chest to meet Instagram’s nudity standards. The outfit is accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a choker complete with a padlock.

The shorts bear the name and location of her annual event with the caption giving more details about her women’s empowerment march, which aims to end body- and slut-shaming, victim blaming and rape culture.

“SLUTWALK 2018: October 6th, 2018. The wait is over! Join me for the 4th annual SlutWalk at Pershing Square in DTLA and get your applications in to reserve your spot as an Intern, Vendor or Sponsor by heading to the “Get Involved” section of www.amberroseslutwalk.com // I cant wait to see all of my Rosebuds,” she captioned the post. This is the fourth year Rose has coordinated the event in L.A. and many celebrities and activists are expected to attend.

While the photo, which shows her licking one of her boxing gloves, is seriously provocative, it is tame compared to last year’s promotional photo shoot, which showed her posing bottomless, exposing her pubic hair.

The photo ended up being removed by Instagram for violating their rules. Rose quickly responded to their decision with a video, venting, “When IG deletes ur fire a– feminist post but you really don’t give a f– because everyone picked it up already #amberroseslutwalk #bringbackthebush.”

While the model is known to pose for racy photos to promote her causes, she also enlists the help of other artists and women. Before SlutWalk 2017, Rose worked with photographer Maggie West to create a photoshoot celebrating women everywhere.

The NSFW series shows 40 women posing nudes in front of stained-glass inspired pops of color.

West says the photos, which you can see on her Instagram account, are neon-style portraits that celebrate each woman’s body, identity and sexual identity. The exhibit features a wide variety of women, like Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Alaska Thunderf–k, trans model Isis King, and body-positivity activist and model Jazzmyne Robbins.

So far, Rose has not revealed details about the artistic project that will accompany the 2018 event, but if history is any indication, they will be both stunning and inspiring.