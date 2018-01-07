Amber Rose Starting Adult Toy Line

Amber Rose is reportedly starting her own sex toy line that will include inflatable life-size dolls.

The Blast reported Saturday that it obtained paperwork Rose filed late last year to trademark the name “Muva” and her own name, for use on sex toy packages.

According to the documents, she wants to use her name and “Muva” to market electric vibrating massagers, sex toys, edible underwear, vibrators, artificial vaginas and penises and sex dolls. She also wants to make ben wa balls as part of her line.

The 34-year-old Rose has tried her hands at other businesses in the past. In 2016, she launched the “MuvaMoji” emoji app, which included 900 emojis she picked herself. TMZ reported in April 2016 that Rose earned $4 million from the app alone.

In 2015, she published a book, How To Be A Bad B—h. She also hosted a talk show for VH1 and now hosts the revived version of Loveline with Dr. Chris Donaghue.

Muva is also a slang term for “mother” that Rose uses for her other business ventures. For example, it’s the name of her fashion line. She’s also designed a new shoe line called “muvaf–ka.”

Last month, it was announced that Rose will appear on a Vice series with Amanda Knox. She will be one of Knox’s interview subjects for the new series The Scarlett Letter Reports.

“While on trial for a murder I didn’t commit, my prosecutor painted me as a sex-crazed femme fatale with magical powers to control men. The tabloids loved that story. So did the public. So did the jury. I lost years of my life to prison because of two-dimensional and misogynist stereotypes,” Knox said in a statement about the show. “In The Scarlet Letter Reports, I’m hoping to re-humanize others who have been similarly shamed and vilified, and elevate the standard for how we think and talk about public women.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @Amber Rose