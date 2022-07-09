Amber Heard Doubles Down on Claim Juror Faked Identity in Johnny Depp Trial

The never-ending saga of the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial continues. TMZ reports the Aquaman actress' lawyers have just filed new documents detailing Heard's previous claim that one of the jurors in the highly publicized trial lied to the court by pretending to be the person who was actually summoned. The report notes that a jury summons went to a Virginia home where 2 people with the same name reside. The person who summoned is 77 years old. However, the person who showed up to court was actually 52.

According to the documents, both people share the same last name. It appears they share the same first name as well. The document does not list the first name. Heard's lawyers are claiming fraud on the court's end because the 52-year-old never should have served on the jury. The person in question more than likely wanted to be part of the jury because of who it involved.

All jurors in the case sided with Johnny Depp in the defamation case. The case, which was held in Virginia, has a rule that a unanimous verdict is required in guilty verdicts. Depp sued Heard due to her 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she detailed being a victim of domestic abuse. Though she didn't name Depp in the article, she'd previously alleged he abused her. According to Depp, Heard violated a previous agreement between the two on speaking on the marriage and alleged abuse.

Heard's lawyers do not agree with the verdict. They are requesting a new trial order.