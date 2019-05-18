Amber Heard Has Cannes Wardrobe Malfunction Due to Wind

Amber Heard stepped out at the 27nd Cannes Film Festival looking absolutely stunning. The actress hit the red carpet wearing a silk dress with a plunging neckline, but the daring look came at a price.

Heard, 33, suffered a wardrobe malfunction while making her way passed reporters, according to Hollywood Life. She attempted to salvage her modesty, but the wind was just too strong. Heard’s pasties were on full display briefly, making for a slightly embarrassing moment. Fortunately her gorgeous gown out shined the incident.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Aquaman star was photographed wearing a peach gown, which reached her calves. She draped a gray and red striped blazer over her shoulders, Hollywood Life reported. Her blazer had a blue pin on the lapel, though it wasn’t immediately clear in photos what it was in support of. Heard finished the look off with a pair of cheetah print heels, complete with large gold buckles. The look was polished and chic, and she was praised for her appearance at the event.

It’s one of many fashion-forward looks she’s sported during the festival. On Wednesday, Hollywood Life reported she was photographed wearing a white Claes Iverson Spring 2018 gown with sequin detailing throughout. The dress featured a high slit that went all the way up to her hip, according to the outlet.

It appears Heard wasn’t very fond of the attention her nip-slip received online. As her wardrobe issue began making headlines on several different outlets, she hit back at media outlets reporting on the matter. She tweeted a screenshot of a Daily Mail article reporting on the incident, writing that she’d “rather be without a bra than without a story (or headline).” She also added that it was “#notamalfunction,” suggesting that it wasn’t as big a deal as it was being made out to be.

She has not said any more on the matter, and appears to be focusing on bigger issues. Heard has been active on social media throughout her time abroad.

While she’s been busy with Cannes Film Festival, Heard has also made time to speak on important issues going on in the United States.

On Friday, she tweeted about the United Nation’s Free & Equal initiative, which aims to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination on the basis of sexuality. Heard expressed her support for the initiative on Twitter, writing that no one should “face discrimination and abuse simply because of who they are or whom they love.”