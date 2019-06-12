Amanda Bynes Reportedly Being Sued By Mental Health Facility

Amanda Bynes checked herself into treatment at a rehab facility earlier this year, and a report is now claiming that the actress owes the facility money for her stay.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Bynes allegedly owes the Creative Care Treatment Center $2,467 for the treatment she received. The charge allegedly comes from Bynes’ two days of treatment she received on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22.

“Amanda Bynes, was a client at our dual diagnosis residential treatment center,” the center said, adding, “She was at our facility for 2 days receiving inpatient treatment.”

“Our monthly residential treatment rate is $37,000, divided by 30 days is $1,233.33 per day,” the suit reads.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this year that Bynes entered the facility in January after suffering a “relapse,” with the actress receiving help and treatment from mental health professionals and addiction counselors for drug addiction and mental health issues.

The insider added that Bynes’ struggles began at the end of last year after she covered Paper magazine and returned to the public eye.

The 33-year-old is currently under a conservatorship which was set up in 2014 and was recently extended until 2020. While Bynes gained control over her financial decisions last year, decisions about her “person” are still managed by her mother, Lynn.

“Amanda is doing great, working on herself, and taking some well-deserved time off to focus on her wellbeing after graduating FIDM [Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising] in December,” Tamar Arminak, Bynes’ family’s attorney, told PEOPLE in April. “She’s spending time reading and exercising, sketching for her new line and mostly making sure this time around she puts her needs first.”

In her Paper interview, Bynes detailed her past drug use, sharing that she began smoking marijuana when she was 16.

“Later on it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy,” she revealed. “[I tried] cocaine three times, but I never got high from cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my drug of choice.”

Bynes shared that she “definitely abused Adderall” and that the drug led her to drop out of the movie Hall Pass due to “the mixture of being so high that I couldn’t remember my lines and not liking my appearance.”

In addition, she discussed her decision to quit acting, which she said came after seeing herself in the 2010 film Easy A.

“I literally couldn’t stand my appearance in that movie, and I didn’t like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it,” Bynes said. “I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason it really started to affect me. I don’t know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Merritt/TERM