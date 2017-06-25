Amanda Bynes Spotted In Public Following First Interview In Four Years

Amanda Bynes has already taken the first step towards a big comeback, and now she’s been spotted out and about in Los Angeles.

Junio 24/2017.

The childhood Nickelodeon star was seen by paparazzi while shopping with a friend on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. This was her first public appearance since her illuminating interview with blogger Diana Madison earlier this month.

As ET pointed out, Bynes was wearing a sheer blouse, white bra and maxi-skirt. She was also wearing her large black sunglasses, which she often wears when she’s out.

She finished the look off with a small crossbody purse and a pair of gold slip-on shoes.

After a period of being reclusive, 2017 seems to be Bynes’ comeback year. The She’s The Man star recently came forward and discussed her desire to start acting again.

“I do miss acting and I have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” she said. “I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it.”

She also dished on what’s she been doing as took time away from the limelight to get sober and go to school

“I’ve been going to school lately. Fashion school. FIDM [Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising] and I love it,” she said. “I learned how to sew. I make patterns and I want to start a clothing line in the future.”

Fans were able to see her new, sober look earlier this year when pictures started to surfaceof the star, and she shared a photo of herself to Twitter.