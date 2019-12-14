Amanda Bynes ‘Open to Getting Help’ Following Exit From Sober Living Facility

Amanda Bynes is reportedly “open to getting help” after she checked herself out of a sober living facility last week and “dropped out” of the bachelor program she was enrolled in at Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, where she recently graduated with an associates degree. According to a source who spoke to E! News, despite lingering concern over her sobriety, the actress is “not doing drugs again” and is “doing better now” than she had been when she first entered the facility.

According to the source, on Thursday, Bynes, her parents, and her lawyers appeared in court to discuss the next steps in Bynes’ ongoing treatment. While Bynes reportedly “had bright pink hair, bright pink nails and she had unusual makeup” and it appeared as though “she painted freckles on her face and all over her cheeks,” her parents left the meeting feeling “reassured.”

“In court her parents were reassured that she’s doing well and okay and that everything is back on track,” the source alleged. “She may not go back [to the facility], but again, she’s not doing drugs and mentally and physically she’s okay. She does not have to go back but it’s unclear what’s going to happen.”

The source added that although Bynes is “not working,” she has “access to her money so she’s financially independent.”

A source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight alleged that the All That star is now looking for a new place to live in Los Angeles, something that was part of the Thursday court discussions. Bynes’ parents and their conservatorship attorney reportedly asked a judge to make sure it was acceptable that Bynes live on her own now that she’s out of the facility.

The source also claimed that Bynes was alright with the plan laid out and that she “has a great relationship” with her parents and “she’s always in touch with them.”

After opening up about her struggles with addiction and mental health in a November 2018 interview with PAPER Magazine, Bynes had voluntarily entered a mental health facility in January after suffering a stress-related “relapse.” Her attorney, Tamar Arminak, confirmed the news in April.

“I will tell you she’s doing remarkably well under the circumstances. This time around she realized herself after the recent PAPER Magazine interview and spread that she really wasn’t feeling like herself all of [a] sudden and that she wanted to address that. She wanted to address it right away before going back into show business and exploring show business again,” Arminak told Access Hollywood. “And it was her decision and her choice to address the situation, seek treatment which I think is an incredibly mature way of handling this type of thing.”

It had been reported in September that the actress had moved into a sober living group home at the encouragement of her family and doctors after she suffered a relapse.