Amanda Bynes Celebrates Fashion Institute Graduation With New Photo

Amanda Bynes is celebrating in her return to Twitter! The 33-year-old actress took to the social media platform for the first time in almost seven months to share a photo from her graduation.

Bynes, who completed her studies at the Los Angeles-based Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, posed alongside a friend in her cap and gown. She wore her long blonde hair down as she stood with her hand on her hip next to her friend in sunglasses and leopard-print accessories.

“FIDM graduate 2019 #fidmgraduation,” she captioned the post.

The celebratory tweet is the first time she’s tweeted since November and only the second tweet remaining on her account, with the other featuring her PAPER magazine cover from last fall.

Bynes told the outlet at the time that she was set to receive her Associate’s of Art degree in Merchandising Product Development after enrolling in the school in 2014. She revealed that she planned on working toward her Bachelor’s degree beginning in January 2019.

In her PAPER issue, Bynes opened up about her time spent out of the spotlight and her days as a child star, including her issues with drugs and substance abuse.

“I just had no purpose in life,” she said of the period after filming Easy A, which came out in 2010. “I’d been working my whole life and [then] I was doing nothing. I had a lot of time on my hands and I would ‘wake and bake’ and literally be stoned all day long… I got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me.”

Most recently, the She’s the Man star was in headlines after admitting herself to a treatment facility in March. Her attorney, Tamar Arminak, told Access Hollywood in April that Bynes made the decision after she started to not feel like herself following the PAPER interview.

“I will tell you she’s doing remarkably well under the circumstances. This time around she realized herself after the recent PAPER Magazine interview and spread that she really wasn’t feeling like herself all of [a] sudden and that she wanted to address that. She wanted to address it right away before going back into show business and exploring show business again,” Arminak said. “And it was her decision and her choice to address the situation, seek treatment which I think is an incredibly mature way of handling this type of thing.”

“Right now her day to day is really just focusing on her well-being. She’s exercising, yoga, she’s really focusing in on herself, which is very, very important,” Arminak continued. “I know that she will be sure this time around to focus on herself and get better before she leaves the treatment center or wherever she’s seeking help currently.”