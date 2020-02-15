Amanda Bynes: Fans Are Buzzing With Questions About Nickelodeon Star’s Engagement Ring

Fans were caught completely off-guard on on Friday when Amanda Bynes shared a photo of her new engagement ring. The Nickelodeon star posted a picture of her hand adorned with a large diamond ring beside that of a hand wearing a gold band. Many are dying for a glimpse of Bynes’ fiance.

“Engaged to tha love of my life,” Bynes wrote in her Instagram post on Friday night.

The picture got over 32,000 likes, and many comments as well. Bynes’ followers were surprised by the news that she is engaged, as she has not even revealed her relationship status in the past. Many asked for details.

View this post on Instagram Engaged to tha love of my life A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on Feb 14, 2020 at 5:38pm PST

“Girl show us him,” one person urged.

“Congratulations Ms. Bynes or should I say… Mrs. Bynes?!” added another..

Congrats Manda! Who is the lucky man?” asked a third.

While many were content to leave their well-wishes and keep scrolling, others had burning questions for Bynes. Some wondered why the other hand wore a gold band — typically reserved for marriage itself, not an engagement.

“Is he already married?” one person asked.

Others thought that they had seen Bynes’ ring in previous posts, and they wondered if she had been engaged for a while now. If so, they asked why she waited to long to share the good news.

“Yep she definitely has that same ring on in a pic posted a week ago lol,” one person wrote.

“Maybe she asked him to marry her,” suggested another.

“She is wearing on her right hand in the pic. My main question is why is he wearing a wedding ring?!? I love Amanda and wish only the best for her,” wrote a third.

If there are answers to these questions Bynes is keeping them to herself. The actress has commenting disabled on many of her recent posts, especially the ones showing her new face tattoo. Last week, she put up a mirror selfie showing the small black heart still sketched on her cheek. The large ring is noticeable on her right hand in that picture.

Bynes has reportedly been engaged once before, back in 2014. At the time, she had just been arrested on a DUI charge. Speaking to In Touch Weekly, Bynes said that she was engaged to her 19-year-old boyfriend at the time.

Of course, Bynes has come a long way since then. After a few stints in rehab and a brief psychiatric hold, the actress settled into a more normal day-to-day life, attending college and balancing her mental health with her celebrity status. Hopefully, that trend is continuing with Bynes’ new relationship.