Amanda Bynes Debuts New Edgy Mullet Hairstyle

It's a season of change for Amanda Bynes, who is debuting a new hairstyle just weeks after debuting and then canceling her new podcast. While out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday, Bynes showed off a buzzed top of her head with long, mullet-style blonde extensions. Paparazzi took her photo, which can be seen here.

The new hairstyle best described as a mullet-buzzcut hybrid comes on the same day that Bynes announced she is canceling her podcast after just one episode. The 37-year-old actress explained on Thursday why she was deciding to take her career in a new direction, E News reports. "The 1st episode of my podcast did really well," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I was actually surprised and of course was going to keep going after friends encourage me to."

"After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job," she said. "I'm going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!" Bynes first opened up about becoming a manicurist in October 2022, telling her followers that she was in cosmetology school studying nail art.

Bynes' longtime conservatorship was terminated in 2022 after nearly nine years. During that time, she stopped taking acting roles and studied at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) in LA, worked on developing a fragrance and released rap songs with her ex-fiancé Paul Michael.

Earlier this month, she and her podcast co-host Paul Sieminski spoke with tattoo artist Dahlia Moth for the debut episode of their podcast. However, Bynes said she was having trouble booking guests and canceled the podcast. She also spoke on TikTok this month about her new look, explaining that she underwent a plastic surgery called blepharoplasty to remove excess skin on her eyelids.

"So I saw a couple of stories online that say I have a new look and I was never open about this before but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery," Bynes said in the video. "I don't have those skinfolds anymore — it was one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence and it made me feel a lot better in my skin."

She said the procedure helped improve her self-confidence as a whole. "I feel a lot better now about myself," she said, "and I'm so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery and it's one of the greatest things I could've ever done."