Ariana Grande Wears Her Blonde Hair Down for First Time

Ariana Grande has freed the pony! The songstress dropped her signature ponytail for long, blonde, free-flowing locks, surprising her fans and followers. The musician's golden blonde hair was parted on one side and styled in loose curls over one shoulder and down her back in a promo video for her beauty brand, r.e.m. beauty.

Despite being slightly drawn back and pinned near one ear, Grande's hairstyle is considered flowing by her standards. Commenters were blown away by Grande's new look, praising her in the comments. "THE BLONDE HAIR DOWN IS EVERYTHING," wrote one." "Are you serious… WHO looks like this. the makeup!!!! the hair!!!! the smile!!!! i'm blown away, wrote another. "This look?????????? I just fell to my knees omfg," commented another.

Along with hairstyle, Grande opted for shimmery, holographic pink and white shadow over lashes, blonde brows, and glossy lips in keeping with her current pastel aesthetic. The tip of Grande's nose was also highlighted with a shimmery highlight to make it really glow.

The pop star has waxed poetic about her ponytail in past interviews, telling Byrdie in 2020 that she and the hairstyle were nigh inseparable.

The moment she was asked about her trademark aesthetic, she gushed, "I feel like there's a thousand different ways to do a ponytail. A million!…It brings me so much joy, honestly. Every time I put my hair up, it's like a surprise. Like, I forget how much I love it, and then I tie it back, and I'm like, 'I love this look! Ooh, girl!' Every time I tie it up is like the first time. It's like true love."

The Fader asked Grande in a 2018 interview whether or not she would ever permanently ditch her trademark hairstyle. The answer she gave was what could only be described as insightful and business-minded at the same time.

"The pony has also gone through an evolution, and I'm proud of that," she explained. "Old pony? I don't know if she's that girl. But new pony? I like her. I mean, it's like a Victoria's Secret angel without angel wings. It's still her without them, but when she's with them it's like, 'Ohh, I get it, she's an angel.'"

This hair-down style may mark the beginning of a new era for Grande, just a way for her to freshen up her look, or mandatory for Glinda, but the singer finally seems open to a bit of hair change.