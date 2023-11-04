Riley Keough Paints it Black With New Hair Transformation

Riley Keough debuted a jet-black dye job on Thursday that has much in common with the look that her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, was known for in the 1960s. In advance of attending this year's Virginia Film Festival, the Daisy Jones & The Six actress recently revealed her black hair revamp on Instagram Stories before saying goodbye to her trademark auburn locks.

A selfie posted by the 34-year-old on Nov. 2 shows her sporting a semi-straight look in which her waist-length locks are parted in the center, and she also wears a black-and-white pinstripe Chanel top and accentuates her natural beauty with barely-there makeup. It's no secret that Riley Presley, who is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and a granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, had recently undergone a makeover to embody Daisy Jones in the Prime series based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel of the same name.

"Color was very important in this particular project because of Daisy Jones," Maryann Hennings, the show's hairstylist, told People in March about Keough. "I needed something that gave her that confidence because she just mows them over," Hennings said.

"We made Riley this bright red. She's normally dark-haired, so I lightened it, put this bright red on it, and then put a gloss over it that just made the whole thing shine," she continued. "And with her curls, that color made her the rock star. I felt like the wardrobe, that color and that long hair just took her to a new level."

At the age of 14 years old, she dyed her normally auburn hair blonde to model for Milan Fashion Week in 2004. "It was a big moment for my 14-year-old self," she told Vanity Fair back in September. "My whole life was pretty public, but I think this probably felt like the first time that I was doing something alone, as opposed to a family thing."

Keough attended the Virginia Film Festival in support of her new film War Pony, which is based on the experiences of two young Oglala Lakota men growing up on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Following an early screening of the film at the festival, Keough and Gina Gammell appeared on stage to discuss the film as co-directors.

This is not the only thing that has been going on in Keough's life recently, however. Recently, she and Priscilla Presley avoided what could've turned into a multimillion-dollar public legal battle when they finally reached an agreement over handling Lisa Marie Presley's estate.