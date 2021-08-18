Alyssa Milano and Uncle Get Into Accident After He Suffers Possible Heart Attack

✖

Alyssa Milano was involved in a car accident on Tuesday after her uncle, Mitch Carp, suffered a medical issue and became unconscious while driving on a Los Angeles highway. According to report from the California Highway Patrol obtained by PEOPLE, the actress and her uncle, 63, were in a 2020 Ford Edge SUV when Carp, the driver, "started to have an unknown medical issue (possible heart attack)" and became unconscious.

The vehicle, which was going south in the #2 lane of the 405, drifted into another lane and struck a Black SUV, which fled the scene of the collision, Deadline reports. After feeling an impact to the right side of their car, Milano was able "to bring the Ford to a stop in between the #1 and #2 lane…with the assistance of a good Samaritan." Law enforcement sources also told TMZ, who was first to report the accident, that Milano reached over her uncle and used her hand to hit the brakes and stop the vehicle. Once the vehicle stopped, she immediately began to perform CPR on her uncle until first responders arrived.

CHP and West Los Angeles Area officers were notified of the stalled vehicle around 9:49 a.m. on the southbound I-405 freeway, north of Sepulveda Boulevard. When LAPD units arrived at the scene, initiated CPR on Carp, which was then taken over by the Los Angeles City Fire Department once they arrived. The fire department then transported Carp o UCLA Westwood Hospital. At this time, his condition is unknown. Milano, meanwhile, was picked up by her husband, David Bugliari. A representative for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE that Milano was not injured in the incident.

Although Milano has not yet directly addressed the Tuesday morning incident, she did issue a tweet later that day urging others to get CPR certified. In the tweet, the actress wrote, "We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love. Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions. It’s not hard to take care of each other, but it is important."

Milano has not provided any further information, and Carp's condition remains unknown. No further details about the incident have been released. Milano, of course, is best known for her roles on Charmed and Who's the Boss. In recent years, however, she has become outspoken about politics. The actress has even teased a potential congressional run in 2024.