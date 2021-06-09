Alyssa Milano Considering Congressional Run

✖

Actress Alyssa Milano is reportedly considering a run for Congress. In an interview with The Hill, the former Charmed star reveals that she's looking at California's 4th District to potentially run against Congressman McClintock. “I split my time between Truckee, Calif., and Bell Canyon, Calif., and the Republicans have basically had a strong arm there in the 4th District,” she told the outlet.

Last month, Milano teased a potential run for her followers on Twitter, while also expressing her distaste for Congressman McClintock's republican policies. “Congressman McClintock was one of the 63 republicans to oppose Asian Hate Crimes bill,” Milano tweeted on May 20. “This is my Congressman. Should I run against him?”

Congressman McClintock was one of the 63 republicans to oppose Asian Hate Crimes bill. This is my Congressman. Should I run against him? 🧐 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 20, 2021

“I would love to maybe consider flipping that seat blue,” Milano said, but she knows the task won't be an easy one. “It’s going to take someone with, I think, name recognition and deep pockets to be able to run against McClintock, and so I’m considering it," she continued.

“I am confirming that it is possible that I will run for office in 2024,” she said, further confirming that she's looking at all of her options. It's no secret that the actress has been outspoken about her political beliefs or that she's been contemplating a run for public office for a few years. She's previously said that joining politics would be a big step in her "10-year plan" in 2018. She doubled down on those comments in 2019, adding that a bid for office is “something that I think about.”

In the meantime, Milano is juggling a few different projects. She recently finished a new movie for Netflix and is working on a Who's the Boss reboot as well as hosting her podcast Sorry not Sorry. But, she expects to make a final decision after the 2022 midterm elections. “Before I run, obviously I can’t do both at the same time,” she says, “So it’s just really going to be about timing.”