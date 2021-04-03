‘Charmed’ Stars Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs Respond to Producer’s Reason for Exiting Series

✖

Charmed stars Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs have a response to former producer Krista Vernoff's reason for leaving. Recently, Vernoff got candid with The Hollywood Reporter where she revealed that she walked away from the supernatural series because she feared the show was heading in the wrong direction and she says she no longer wanted to create stories that were "bad for the world." "I signed on because Charmed was a girl-power show, and about halfway through there was an episode where Alyssa Milano comes out in mermaid pasties and there was a huge spike in male viewership, and then every episode after, the question would come from the network, 'How are we getting the girls naked this week?'" Vernoff said.

"And they were throwing money at me, and the number keeps going up, and there's all this pressure, and all I can think is, 'I'm creating something that's now bad for the world, and I've had enough bad for the world in my life,'" she added about her time spent on the show. Milano and her former cast member didn't seem to take the reference she used too kindly. The actresses took to Twitter where they gave their honest reaction to her interview. "I hope we didn't make something that was 'bad for the world' for eight years," Milano tweeted, per PEOPLE. "I think we gave permission to a generation of women to be themselves and to be strong and own their sexuality. I'm so proud of what this show meant to so many."

Combs jumped to support Milano in a follow-up tweet thread. "I can attest 1000% Charmed was not bad for the world. The reasons and people are too long to list. Maybe it was bad for Krista's world at the time. End story," she wrote. "And the fact that we can still stand up for ourselves and the show and the people who loved it proves this," Combs added. "I never cared what producer or network exec wanted us more naked for their $. And still don't. We knew how to rally against it and found our own power. And still do," she said, closing the message with the facts hashtag.